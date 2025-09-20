LongView Wealth Management Sells 5,423 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

LongView Wealth Management reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 2.2% of LongView Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allianz SE bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $480.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $458.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.10. The company has a market capitalization of $192.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $480.78.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.