Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 335.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. Mizuho set a $78.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $60,827.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,113 shares in the company, valued at $727,124.70. This trade represents a 7.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. This represents a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,245 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE NEE opened at $71.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $146.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.65. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $86.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

