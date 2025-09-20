Grove Bank & Trust Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 22,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $132.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on EMR. Barclays raised Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen raised Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.39.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

