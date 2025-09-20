Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $11,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 211.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 109,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after buying an additional 74,085 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

VXUS stock opened at $73.12 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $74.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.98. The firm has a market cap of $101.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.