iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Stock Holdings Boosted by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.6% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,667,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 3,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 38,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0%

IWF opened at $468.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $445.50 and a 200-day moving average of $404.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $469.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

