Diversified Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,737 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,297 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 99,400.7% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,954,431,000 after buying an additional 18,956,701 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 39,194.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,517,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210,851 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $2,076,592,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 19.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,391,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,261 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $418,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.00.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $415.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $394.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.48. The stock has a market cap of $413.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,254,313.20. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares in the company, valued at $18,348,365.30. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.