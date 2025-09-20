Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 840.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,119,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894,157 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 0.7% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $463,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Oracle by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 137,388 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $30,025,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle stock opened at $309.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.60 billion, a PE ratio of 71.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.46. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Westpark Capital lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $295.00 to $368.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.44.

In other Oracle news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $6,310,913.51. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 78,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,174,580. This trade represents a 21.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the sale, the director owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,247 shares of company stock worth $22,090,505. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

