Wright Investors Service Inc. Boosts Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Chevron by 420.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 119.6% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its holdings in Chevron by 171.3% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $156.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.24 and its 200 day moving average is $149.00. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Melius started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.05.

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

