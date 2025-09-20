Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Increases Stake in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $7,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,200,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,869,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,422 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,447,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,185,000 after buying an additional 16,383,870 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in CocaCola by 6.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 30,889,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,561 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 16.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 21,236,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at $1,508,657,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.93.

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $66.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.22. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

