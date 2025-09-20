AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 54.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.4% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 28,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 37,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $709,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VWO opened at $53.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.21. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $54.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

