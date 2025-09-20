Adirondack Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Adirondack Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,851 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 12.4% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 103,382 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 11,378 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 94,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,419,835 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $50,674,000 after purchasing an additional 20,544 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 251,700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,844 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $31.59 on Friday. Comcast Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $116.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.48.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The business had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

