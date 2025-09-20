Investors Purchase High Volume of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 19,689 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 251% compared to the average volume of 5,613 put options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VOO. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period.

VOO stock opened at $611.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $589.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $549.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $612.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

