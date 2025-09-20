Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Takes $226,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $11,238,000. Novem Group purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 22,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:PM opened at $162.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.91. The company has a market cap of $253.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.49. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.12 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.