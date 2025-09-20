Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,263 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,413 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,684,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Cisco Systems by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 361,676 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,075,000 after buying an additional 82,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $904,542,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $185,041.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 157,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,701,086.72. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $29,211.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,746.75. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,439 shares of company stock worth $4,369,104 in the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $68.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $269.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.14 and a 200 day moving average of $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $51.42 and a one year high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.53.

View Our Latest Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

