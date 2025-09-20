3,484,626 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Purchased by Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,484,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,110,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC owned 0.25% of PepsiCo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $141.76 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $177.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.39 and a 200-day moving average of $140.16. The firm has a market cap of $194.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.