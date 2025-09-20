Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 669 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,629 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% during the first quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of MCD stock opened at $302.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $306.06 and a 200-day moving average of $306.45. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $276.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The firm has a market cap of $215.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,690. This trade represents a 90.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,327 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Argus downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.