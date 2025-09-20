Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 118 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,796 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total value of $10,456,032.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,330,922.26. This represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total value of $601,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,064,815.17. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,717 shares of company stock worth $22,684,831. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $583.88 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $465.59 and a 12-month high of $601.77. The firm has a market cap of $527.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $577.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $559.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.89.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

