Adirondack Trust Co. Has $1.76 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Adirondack Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 335.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. The trade was a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,523 shares of company stock worth $1,476,245 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Melius assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $71.04 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.