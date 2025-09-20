Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Purchased by Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5%

VOO stock opened at $611.78 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $612.67. The firm has a market cap of $735.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $589.32 and its 200-day moving average is $549.03.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.