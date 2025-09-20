Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,364 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.6% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $236,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $3,095,000. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,687 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $241,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $951.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $957.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $972.23. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 52 week low of $867.16 and a 52 week high of $1,078.23. The company has a market cap of $421.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.50%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,115.00 to $1,110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,060.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,035.00 price target on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,056.67.

In other news, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.05, for a total transaction of $595,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,222.10. This represents a 20.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yoram Rubanenko sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.96, for a total value of $3,899,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,774 shares in the company, valued at $5,629,419.04. The trade was a 40.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

