Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,398 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 257,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,984,000 after buying an additional 107,404 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 314.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 484,098 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $105,838,000 after acquiring an additional 367,400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $108,572,000. Finally, CBM Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at $356,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $309.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.46. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Oracle from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $345.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,507,622.93. The trade was a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,784. The trade was a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,247 shares of company stock valued at $22,090,505. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

