YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 965 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 19,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in CocaCola by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group bought a new stake in CocaCola in the 4th quarter worth $533,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $66.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.22.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.93.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About CocaCola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

