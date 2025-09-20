Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Shares Sold by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,954,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,339 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,869,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,436,000 after buying an additional 330,550 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,621,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,817,000 after buying an additional 17,656 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,336,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,228,000 after buying an additional 109,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,637,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,881,000 after buying an additional 271,661 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $480.42 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $480.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $458.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.10.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

