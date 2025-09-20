The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,720 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 72.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $113.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.15. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $204.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.55.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

