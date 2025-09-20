Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $731,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,343 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $336.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $304.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $295.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.19.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (down from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.95.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

