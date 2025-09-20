Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $3.87 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,853,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 534.2% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 15,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.4%

NEE stock opened at $71.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $146.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.65. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.06.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho set a $78.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Melius Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,805. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $60,827.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,113 shares in the company, valued at $727,124.70. The trade was a 7.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,523 shares of company stock worth $1,476,245 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

