Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $5.25 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.5% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.60.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $141.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.39 and its 200-day moving average is $140.16. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $177.50.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 103.64%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.