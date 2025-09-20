Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,438 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the second quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 11,593 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 24,957 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair raised Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $603,462.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 237,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,811,173. This trade represents a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $502,035.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 161,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,792,454.28. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,439 shares of company stock worth $4,369,104 over the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $68.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $269.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.42 and a 12-month high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

