Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $242.98 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $245.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.05 and its 200 day moving average is $212.16.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.