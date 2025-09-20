Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 380 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 224.7% in the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 145.3% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 596 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $68.21 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.42 and a twelve month high of $72.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.14 and a 200-day moving average of $64.13. The firm has a market cap of $269.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $185,041.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 157,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,701,086.72. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $116,464.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 158,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,551,841.02. The trade was a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,439 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,104. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. William Blair upgraded Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.53.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

