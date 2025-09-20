CX Institutional Has $6.62 Million Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

CX Institutional lifted its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 319.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,474 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coign Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% during the first quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.1% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. KDT Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 4.1% during the first quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $578,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,511,978.42. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,327 shares of company stock worth $19,651,406. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.58.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $247.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $235.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.77 and its 200 day moving average is $262.97. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.48 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

