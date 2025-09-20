Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Makes New Investment in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 583,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,812,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 43,573.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,661,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,140,768,000 after buying an additional 3,653,205 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $688,868,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $193,339,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 48.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,037,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $634,680,000 after purchasing an additional 665,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 128.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,065,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,017,000 after purchasing an additional 600,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $285.41 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $339.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.57 and a 200 day moving average of $290.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $153.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.97 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.43.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

