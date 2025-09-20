Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,327 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,327 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 27,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 186,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,603,000 after buying an additional 13,215 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 39,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.60.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $141.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $194.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $177.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.16.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.64%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

