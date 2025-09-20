AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Acquires 3,822 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,050,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,083,521,000 after buying an additional 923,688 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,049,784,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,897,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,662,432,000 after purchasing an additional 251,169 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,633,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,370,000 after purchasing an additional 288,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,253,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $967,589,000 after purchasing an additional 347,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $119.26 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.97 and its 200-day moving average is $108.12.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

