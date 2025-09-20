UMB Bank n.a. Has $44.62 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,351 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $44,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,680,000 after buying an additional 76,017,350 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,930,000 after buying an additional 248,792 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,737,000 after buying an additional 2,466,308 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,405,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,252,000 after buying an additional 583,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,293,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,146,000 after buying an additional 1,018,865 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $156.15 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $149.91 and a one year high of $180.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.94.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,511,060.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,624,689.76. This represents a 18.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,612,283.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,120.48. This trade represents a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

