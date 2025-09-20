Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Buys New Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in Chevron by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 26,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. UBS Group increased their price target on Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.05.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $156.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.00. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $269.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.03%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

