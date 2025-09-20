UMB Bank n.a. Buys 23,459 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 53.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 23,459 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 60,214 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the second quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 65,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 42,438 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $113.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.15. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $204.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.