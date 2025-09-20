SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 51 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,692,000. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in General Dynamics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 19,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in General Dynamics by 18.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 31.6% during the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 33,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 11.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total transaction of $5,600,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,260,782.80. This trade represents a 51.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $1,060,829.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,777.70. This represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,020 shares of company stock worth $86,414,503 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.78.

Get Our Latest Report on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $324.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.50. General Dynamics Corporation has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $330.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $316.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.49.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.The firm had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.