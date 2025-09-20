Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Linde were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $519.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $479.01 on Friday. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $408.65 and a 1 year high of $487.49. The firm has a market cap of $224.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.38.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.