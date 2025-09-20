UMB Bank n.a. Sells 43 Shares of The Progressive Corporation $PGR

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 431,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises approximately 1.8% of UMB Bank n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. UMB Bank n.a. owned approximately 0.07% of Progressive worth $115,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,022,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,289,037,000 after purchasing an additional 622,590 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,346,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,362,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174,632 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,263,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,338,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,828 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,380,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,805,642,000 after buying an additional 396,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $1,473,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $347.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Progressive from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (down previously from $327.00) on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.44.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR opened at $242.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $142.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.32. The Progressive Corporation has a 12-month low of $228.54 and a 12-month high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%.The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 2.25%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,232 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $1,557,750.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,402,135.52. This trade represents a 22.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 8,063 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.18, for a total value of $2,017,201.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 39,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,767,027.20. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,062 shares of company stock worth $32,217,635 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

