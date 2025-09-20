Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,076,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 151,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 318,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,294,000 after purchasing an additional 19,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 58,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

VCSH stock opened at $79.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.05. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $80.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.2901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

