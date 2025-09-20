Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $205,000 Stake in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,736 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,840 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 99,986 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 57,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,367 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,219,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Comcast Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $31.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.48. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

