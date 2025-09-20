Essex Savings Bank Acquires 4,673 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Essex Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,747,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,357,000 after purchasing an additional 660,028 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,371,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,678,000 after buying an additional 1,778,345 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,628,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,902,000 after buying an additional 1,840,640 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,789,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,802,000 after buying an additional 362,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,599,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,051 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $59.65 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.30 and a 200 day moving average of $55.13. The firm has a market cap of $171.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

