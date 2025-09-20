Myecfo LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Myecfo LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.9% of Myecfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 37,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4%

VTI opened at $328.44 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $328.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.02. The stock has a market cap of $538.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.