LongView Wealth Management Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

LongView Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.9% of LongView Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $328.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $538.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $328.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $315.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

