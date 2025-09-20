Oracle Corporation $ORCL Stock Holdings Lifted by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,406 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $309.18 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $878.60 billion, a PE ratio of 71.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.63 and its 200-day moving average is $195.16.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oracle from $175.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.44.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,507,622.93. This trade represents a 19.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,247 shares of company stock valued at $22,090,505 over the last quarter. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

