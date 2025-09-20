My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its position in Home Depot by 99,400.7% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,954,431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956,701 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 39,194.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,517,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210,851 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,076,592,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,391,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,261 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.4%

HD opened at $415.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.48. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total transaction of $1,551,900.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,941,924.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. This represents a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.00.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

