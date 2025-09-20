My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Chevron by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Chevron by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 26,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 9,693 shares during the last quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Melius began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.05.

Chevron stock opened at $156.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.03%.

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

