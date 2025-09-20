Invesco QQQ $QQQ is SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 2.0% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $18,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $599.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $572.19 and a 200-day moving average of $523.62. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $600.05.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

