Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Acquires 1,810 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 395.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,428,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,069,000 after buying an additional 5,132,319 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,733,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,009,000 after buying an additional 2,701,493 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,618,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,697,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,693,000.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day moving average of $39.33. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $43.02.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

